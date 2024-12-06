S’pore is overly focused on immediate result: FAS head of coaches

The 46-year-old former Manchester United and Bolton Wanderers player is embarking on a new chapter as the Football Association of Singapore's (FAS) Head of Coach Education & Development.

When asked what he has observed so far in the months he's been here, Football Association of Singapore's head of Coach Education & Development Hasney Aljofree exclaims: "Singapore is tiny!"

"Everywhere I go, there’s football happening," he adds, marvelling at the connectedness. "It’s a wonderful, wonderful thing."

But the compact nature also presents challenges and he faces another key issue: a culture overly focused on immediate results.

"Results are important, don’t get me wrong, but that’s got to be the endpoint," he asserts.

Hasney’s journey to Singapore began, improbably, in the UK.

His father, a Singaporean police officer, met his British mother during his service. After parting ways, he embarked on a determined search across Britain, a two-week odyssey culminating in a reunion and marriage that laid the foundation for Hasney's own enduring link to the Lion City.

Now, the 46-year-old former Manchester United and Bolton Wanderers player is embarking on a new chapter as the Football Association of Singapore's (FAS) Head of Coach Education & Development, a role he describes as "more than a job”.

"This is not just about football for me," he reveals, "it's about family and legacy."

The local sentiment towards football has long been one of yearning for success, sometimes tinged with disappointment.

But there’s fresh optimism in the air, fuelled by the recent launch of the Singapore Youth League and the arrival of someone with a pedigree as impressive as Hasney’s.

He’s a man who knows the beautiful game inside and out. From his early days at the famed Manchester United Academy to stints at Bolton, Dundee United and Plymouth Argyle, Hasney honed his skills over a 16-year playing career.

He then transitioned to coaching, spending nearly a decade at the Manchester United Academy, where he notably served as Head of the Elite Player Pathway.

He even mentored high-profile footballers like Michael Carrick, now the gaffer at Middlesbrough.

Hasney with Michael Carrick during a coaching session. PHOTO: HASNEY ALJOFREE

But Hasney insists his focus isn't on transplanting a foreign system onto Singaporean soil.

"I want to bring whatever I’ve learnt and experienced to Singapore," he explains. "But it is clear to me that I need to first understand the unique landscape here."

Hasney's vision prioritises long-term player development, built upon strong coaching systems and pathways.

"Results are driven by good coaching, good process, good development," he emphasises.

He aims to instill this philosophy through robust coach education programmes underpinned by clear governance and frameworks – something he feels is currently lacking.

"Everybody's worked so hard here," he observes. "But I don't see a real clear governance on coach education and coach development."

He isn’t shying away from challenges.

Manpower is an issue, but instead of dwelling on the "problem" – a word he admits he "can't stand" – Hasney is seeking creative solutions.

"Focus on a solution," he insists. "Let’s try and find different ways of getting around this obstacle."

Beyond strategic planning, Hasney is building bridges.

He's made it a point to meet with every coach developer in the FAS, emphasising empathy and a collaborative approach.

"I care for people," he states. "I've gone out and made sure I've met every one of our coach developers."

He’s also actively engaging with stakeholders across the ecosystem, from parents to SportSG, understanding that "the only way this is going to get better is that we all work together”.

And he’s embracing Singaporean life with gusto.

He's picked up Singlish phrases like “makan” with relish and speaks with infectious enthusiasm about the local food scene.

"There’s food everywhere," he laughs. "It's dangerous!"

A recent visit to Gardens by the Bay also left a strong impression, with Hasney noting its immaculate condition compared to similar venues back home.

Although the Lions are set to take on Cambodia and Thailand at home for the Asean Mitsubishi Electric Cup, Hasney's vision for Singaporean football extends far beyond the next match.

"Hopefully, in 10 or 15 years’ time, Singapore can be a real, real strong football nation,” he says.

His success won’t be measured just in wins and losses, but in the enduring quality of players and coaches rising through the ranks, a testament to the strong foundations he’s determined to build.

“I really do want to make a meaningful impact in a place that already feels like home," he affirms.

With his passion, experience, and genuine love for Singapore, Hasney Aljofree might just be the catalyst the nation's football scene has been waiting for.