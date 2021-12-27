Suzuki Cup tickets now available for first leg of Thailand-Indonesia final

Thai supporters at the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals at the National Stadium on Dec 26, 2021.

Ticket sales for the first leg of the Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup final has started from 9am on Monday (Dec 27) and available at FAS' website for all zones.

The two-legged finals between Indonesia and Thailand are on Dec 29 and Jan 1. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under.

Fans can also call the Ticketmaster hotline (+65 3158 8588) from 10am onwards to get their tickets.

Tickets for the second leg will start on Thursday from 12pm.

Both matches kick off at 8.30pm at the National Stadium. Gates will open two hours before and fans are advised to make their way to the stadiums early to avoid any delays for entry.

Fans will continue to be issued a coloured wrist tag for identification that allows re-entry, after showing proof of full vaccination and completing the mandatory bag checks. Refunds will not be issued to those who fail to provide proof of vaccination.

Similarly, children 12 and below, who are exempted from vaccination, must be accompanied by an adult who is 21 and older. All children three and above will need a ticket for entry.

In line with Covid-19 safe management measures, strict safe distancing measures will be maintained with seating in groups of two and 1m safe distancing between each group. Food and drinks are not permitted in the stadiums and fans are required to wear their masks at all times.