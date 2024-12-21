Tickets for Lions’ Asean C'ship semi-final, 1st leg on sale from Dec 22

They can be purchased only at Jalan Besar Stadium, where the match will be held, with home tickets priced from $24.

Tickets for the Lions’ Asean Championship semi-final, first leg on Dec 26 will be available for purchase from noon on Dec 22.

They can be purchased only at Jalan Besar Stadium, where the match will be held, with home tickets priced from $24, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced in a media statement on Dec 21, a day after the Lions secured a 0-0 draw against hosts Malaysia to clinch a semi-final spot for only the second time since their 2012 triumph.

In the last four, Group A runners-up Singapore will meet the Group B winners, who will be decided among Vietnam, Indonesia and Myanmar on Dec 21. The Lions will play the second leg away on Dec 29.

To ensure that only Singapore fans are in the home section, these tickets – priced at $49, $35 and $24 for Category 1, 2 and 3 respectively – will be available for purchase only at Jalan Besar Stadium.

Proof of identity is required to be shown during ticket purchase. Each person is limited to a purchase of four tickets per transaction.

Meanwhile, about 300 seats will be allocated for away fans, with tickets priced at $38 each. These will be available for sale only on match day, from 3pm to 30 minutes before the end of the match.

Away fans are only allowed to purchase tickets for the away section. The FAS added that match organisers reserve the right to deny entry to away fans holding home section tickets, and to eject away fans seated in the home section.

During the group stage, the Lions played both their home matches at the National Stadium, where tickets were priced from $8. They defeated Cambodia 2-1 in front of 12,391 fans, followed by a 4-2 defeat by Thailand before 22,611 spectators.

But they will have to make do with the Jalan Besar Stadium – which has a capacity of close to 6,000 – for the semi-finals or even if they reach the two-legged final on Jan 2 and 5.

The FAS noted before the tournament that the Asean Championship was initially scheduled from Nov 23 to Dec 21, but a late change in fixture schedule by the Asean Football Federation had impacted operational, logistical and scheduling plans.

Concerts by homegrown Mandopop singer JJ Lin on Dec 28 and 29 and Taiwanese rock band Mayday on Jan 11 and 12 were scheduled at the National Stadium before the new tournament dates were announced.