U-14 Sailors win 27-0 in Germany

The Under-14 team of Singapore Premier League champions Lion City Sailors posted an incredible 27-0 win over their counterparts from sixth-tier German side Luner SV on Wednesday night in a friendly match in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The junior Sailors opened the scoring after just 40 seconds and were 16 goals up at half-time in the 60-minute game.

The game against Luner is part of their ongoing 42-day training camp in Europe, where they will play 12 matches.

It was their first 11-a-side match for almost two years, as pandemic restrictions in Singapore had limited game opportunities.

It was also a chance for the boys to acclimatise to the cold conditions in Europe, before they take on tougher challenges in the coming weeks.

Among the teams they will face are the youth sides of Dutch clubs Utrecht and Feyenoord, and Belgian side Genk.

Since they arrived in Germany on Sunday, the Sailors squad have also toured the Signal Iduna Park, the home ground of five-time Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund.

In July, the Sailors, who aim to become one of Asia's top football clubs, signed a 2 ½-year partnership with Dortmund.