We need to be more clinical against Philippines: Glenn Kweh

After a disappointing 2-2 draw with Timor-Leste in their AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Under-23 Asian Cup Group H qualifier on Monday, forward Glenn Kweh believes the Young Lions "definitely need to be more clinical - if not, it will surely cost us".

The 21-year-old opened the scoring at the Jalan Besar Stadium, before goals by Elias Mesquita and Paulo Gali gave the Timorese a half-time lead.

AFC U-23 ASIAN CUP QUALIFIERS - GROUP H SINGAPORE PHILIPPINES

Despite the Timorese going down to 10 men after Gali's first-half dismissal, the Young Lions failed to make their numerical advantage count and equalised only in injury time through defender Jordan Emaviwe.

On paper, the Philippines, tonight's opponents at the Jalan Besar Stadium, should offer a sterner test.

Scott Cooper's side features former German youth international Oliver Bias, previously of RB Leipzig, as well as David Setters and Paolo Perez, who play for the academy sides of third-tier clubs in England and Italy respectively.

In their opener, the Philippines kept defending champions South Korea, who picked six players from the squad that finished runners-up at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup, goalless in the first half, before eventually succumbing 3-0.

Kweh told the Football Association of Singapore's website: "There is so much room for improvement.

"As a team, our attacking movement was good and we created so many chances but did not manage to put the ball into the net more often.

"Against Philippines, we definitely need to be more clinical - if not, it will surely cost us."

Captain Jacob Mahler, 21, admitted that the opening draw was "not that great of a start", adding: "I watched some of the game between the Philippines and Korea - they are a strong side... with a good philosophy of football...

"It is about the final passes and touches in front of goal, and we have been trying hard to improve on that aspect and we got to make sure we have the desire to finish off every chance that we create."

In today's earlier match, South Korea will take on Timor-Leste. Only the top teams and four best runners-up from the 11 groups will qualify for the tournament in Uzbekistan next year.