Joseph Schooling to take part in Professional Triathletes Organisation Asian Open at Marina Bay

Having shared an Olympic pool with 23-time gold medallist Michael Phelps in Rio, Singapore’s Olympic champion Joseph Schooling will now race in the waters off Marina Bay with yet another gold medallist in Tokyo 2020 triathlon winner Kristian Blummenfelt.

Schooling, 28, announced on Monday his participation as part of a relay team in the 100km “experienced amateur” triathlon race in the Aug 19-20 Singapore leg of the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) Asian Open.

He will be taking part in the 2km swim segment of the triathlon, which also comprises an 80km bike and 18km run around the Marina Bay area.

He said in his Instagram post: “It is the first time the 100km triathlon race will be held in Singapore and it will also be my first time competing in open water.

“I can’t deny I’m feeling some nerves but mostly good vibes!”

The 27-time SEA Games gold medallist will be joined by 14 past and present national athletes across various sports, including marathoner Ashley Liew and recently retired cyclist Calvin Sim.

Sim, who won gold in the 2017 SEA Games men’s omnium event, said: “It’s going to be a fun experience racing in the city again and I’m especially looking forward to the climb up the Sheares Bridge as an added challenge. I’m having fun preparing for the race and I’m sure it will be a memorable event for all participants.”

Blummenfelt previously confirmed his participation in May. He will make a whirlwind stop in Singapore for the US$600,000 (S$793,000) PTO Asian Open on Aug 20, as part of a hectic schedule comprising three events on two continents in 10 days. He had recently finished fourth in Hamburg for the World Triathlon Sprint & Relay Championship.

The 29-year-old said: “I’ve never been to Singapore before, but I imagine it’s going to be tough, for sure. I would have arrived there only one day before the race. But that doesn’t mean that I won’t be ready to race or able to take in what I’ve heard is an amazing city. Swimming in Marina Bay, cycling across the Sheares Bridge and seeing the Merlion will all be very special experiences.”

Meanwhile, the PTO is also hosting two duathlon races alongside The Music Run, which will have a soundtrack that features the participants’ favourite hits and boasts a strong following in Asia. It has attracted 300,000 runners across 35 events in 13 countries since 2014. Registration for the run is now open at https://themusicrun.com.sg.