Quah Jing Wen leads group of record breakers

Swimmer Quah Jing Wen set national records in the women's 100m individual medley and 400m freestyle on the first day of the Singapore National Swimming Championships (short course metres) yesterday.

At the OCBC Aquatic Centre, Quah first erased elder sister Ting Wen's 100m IM record (1min 1.43sec) with her 1:00.94 in the heats, meeting the 'A' cut for next month's Fina Swimming World Championships 2021 (SCM) in Abu Dhabi.

She then rewrote that mark with her 1:00.57 effort in the final.

In the women's 400m free heats, she clocked 4:08.37 to better Rachel Tseng's 4:11:11.

Also booking their spots in the World Championships were Teong Tzen Wei, Maximillian Ang and Glen Lim, who all set national records as well.

Teong, 24, rewrote the men's 50m butterfly record twice. He finished the heats in 22.32sec, erasing Joseph Schooling's mark of 22.40, before lowering his time to 22.24sec in the final.

