Asean ministers to aim for a more streamlined SEA Games

Future SEA Games line-ups will bear a closer resemblance to those at the Asian and Olympic Games, senior officials pledged yesterday at the 6th Asean Ministerial Meeting on Sports.

By working closely with the SEA Games Federation and respective national Olympic councils, this "will create more opportunities for Asean athletes to compete and to build a stronger foundation in the lead-up" to the Asiad and Olympics, the top two multi-sport events open to the region's sportsmen and women.

The biennial SEA Games usually features a huge programme. The 2019 edition in the Philippines saw a record 56 sports while next year's Hanoi Games will feature 40. In contrast, the 2020 Olympics had only 33.

While Olympic and Asian Games disciplines like athletics, swimming, badminton, shooting and table tennis are staples of the SEA Games programme, many hosts also include traditional sports like muay thai, silat and wushu or esoteric disciplines like fin swimming in a bid to bump up their medal tallies.

This has led to critics calling the biennial affair a "kampung" Games.

It was Singapore's first time chairing the biennial ministerial meeting since its inception in 2011. The next edition in 2023 will be chaired by Thailand.

In his opening address, Singapore's Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong highlighted the importance of sport in the region, saying: "Sport plays a critical role in fostering stronger people-to-people relations and engagement within Asean and has this ability to unite and rally us - just as it has done so today.

"Let us continue to work together as one Asean to realise our region's sporting aspirations." - LAURA CHIA

