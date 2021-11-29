Floorballers face uphill task after draw with Russia

With one loss and a draw in the group stage, Singapore now face an uphill task if they are to advance in the Women's World Floorball Championship.

They drew 5-5 with the National Floorball Federation of Russia (NFFR) at the IFU Arena in Uppsala, Sweden yesterday.

The Russians were 2-0 up after seven minutes but Singapore pulled one back through Ong Ying Rui in the 12th minute. Good saves by both goalkeepers kept the score at 2-1 after the first period.

Angela Model later equalised for Singapore 10 minutes into the second period before two goals in quick succession through captain Michelle Lok and Shannon Yeo gave the Republic a 4-2 lead.

But the Russians then levelled the score through Anastasiia Bulbash and Mariia Basargina, and appeared set for victory after Mariia Kitaeva scored with just one minute left.

But Model grabbed a last-second equaliser to salvage a draw, taking Singapore level with the Russians with a point each.

In the other Group D match yesterday, Norway thrashed Estonia 11-1 to make it two wins in two and lead the group with four points.

Estonia, who beat Singapore 4-3 on Saturday, are second with two points. The top two teams in Group D will qualify for the first play-off round.

Singapore will take on ninth-ranked Norway in their final group game today.