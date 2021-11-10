Loh and Yeo climb up the badminton rankings

On the back of their strong performances at the Badminton World Federation World Tour's Super 500 Hylo Open last week, Singaporeans Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min have moved up the world rankings.

In the latest lists released yesterday, Loh climbed eight places to No. 31 after winning the men's singles title in Germany. Yeo moved up six spots to 20th, a career-high.

Loh, 24, whose career-best was No. 27 in 2019, said: "I'm happy that I'm one step closer to being in the top 30 once again.

"A higher ranking is important for me to get more favourable draws in bigger tournaments.

CONSISTENT PERFORMANCES

"I will work hard to produce more consistent performances and results. Step by step, I hope to break into the top 30, top 20 and top 10."

Hylo Open finalist Yeo, 22, added: "I'm happy to improve my ranking to make the top 20. I'll have one week to recover physically and improve my game to challenge the top players again in Indonesia."

The duo will next play in the Nov 16-21 Indonesia Masters and Nov 23-28 Indonesia Open.

Singapore Badminton Association technical director Martin Andrew had previously told The Straits Times that a place in the top 10 is not beyond them.

He said: "Both players have the ability to reach the top 10, but the challenge is tough and it's such a high level.

"They need to be able to consistently perform match after match...

"They have identified development goals, and are working hard on all areas of their games."