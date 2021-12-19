Loh Kean Yew through to World Championships final

Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew beat world number 3 Anders Antonsen on Saturday (Dec 18) to book his place in the BWF World Championships final.

In a close and tense match, the Singaporean world number 22 overcame the Dane 23-21, 21-14 in the men’s singles semi-finals in Huelva, Spain.

Loh will face India’s Kidambi Srikanth, who defeated compatriot Lakshya Sen in the other semi-finals, in the final on Sunday.

The early goings between Loh and Antonsen were neck and neck until Loh won five consecutive points to take an 11-8 lead going into the interval.

The resilient Dane proved an obdurate force, however, and saved five set points, but Loh kept his cool to bag the first set.

The second set was an equally tight affair, but Loh, who earlier in the tournament upset world number one Viktor Axelsen in the first round, pressed on to notch a historic victory.

Loh's win marks the best ever finish for a Singaporean in any edition of the World Championships.