Paddler Izaac Quek claims U-15 boys’ title in Italy
Izaac Quek captured the Under-15 boys' singles crown at the World Table Tennis Youth Contender Lignano in Italy on Tuesday, after beating Nigeria's Usman Ishola Okanlawon 3-1 (11-5, 13-15, 11-3, 11-3).
Quek, 15, had swept his opponents 3-0 in all of the six previous matches. He also played in the U-17 boys' event and made it to the top 16. In April, he became the first Singaporean to top the U-15 boys' world ranking list, and is ninth in the latest edition.
Izaac's last title was in February 2020, when he won the U-15 title at the International Table Tennis Federation's Swedish Junior and Cadet Opens, before the global sporting calendar was disrupted by the pandemic.
