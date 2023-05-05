SEA Games 2023: Scorching heat, warm locals welcome Team Singapore

The heat and humidity has been a challenge for Singapore's cricketers competing in the SEA Games in Cambodia.

PHNOM PENH – It has been just five days since Rezza Gaznavi arrived in Cambodia on Monday for the ongoing SEA Games, and the Singapore cricket captain has already lost his voice.

Competing and communicating with teammates at the sandy AZ Group Cricket Oval under the searing 36 deg C heat and humidity – which is under 50 per cent – has taken its toll on the 30-year-old’s body, but the team spirit remains strong.

He told The Straits Times: “It is really, really hot and drier over here, and when we play on the sand-based field, it feels a lot hotter than the temperature.

“It gets to you as you lose a lot of electrolytes, but every time we don the national team jersey, we are up for the occasion as this is the biggest stage in South-east Asia.”

To combat the conditions, the cricket team’s physiotherapist has been religiously monitoring the players, mixing electrolytes into their drinks and ensuring they hydrate themselves properly for the T20, T10 and 6s events.

Other than the heat and poor pitch, which affects ball movement and gameplay, Rezza was full of compliments for their accommodation at the Sun & Moon, Riverside Hotel, as well as the hospitality of the locals.

He said: “We have a massive gym, a big pool and sauna which are good for our workouts and recovery. We are being very well taken care of, and there is even a police escort to clear the roads and help us reach our competition venue in 15 minutes when it would usually take an hour.”

Athletes across cricket, indoor hockey, football, ju-jitsu, sailing and volleyball have already tasted action, while others from Team Singapore soaked in the warm welcome as the hosts kicked off the Games festivities with its grand opening ceremony on Friday.

Singapore’s 558-strong contingent officially start their SEA Games campaign on Saturday, with the swimmers in action while others in 3x3 basketball, floorball, gymnastics, cycling and more will also feature.

First-time hosts Cambodia have rolled out the red carpet for its guests but as with most major sporting events, things will not be perfect – the athletes’ village and some sporting facilities have been described as “basic”.

Social media footage posted by those staying in the village has shown the interior of the apartments, terrace and town houses, with athletes and officials housed in twin- or triple-sharing rooms. They are each given a SIM card for Internet access.

While there is a lack of entertainment options, ju-jitsu exponent Teh May Yong was full of praise for the food options, which are “substantial and satisfy my taste buds”.

The 30-year-old said: “They converted an underground carpark into a massive canteen and they serve bread and beef ball noodle soup 24 hours.

“I’m also quite pleased they serve hot food and a variety of carbs, meat and vegetables during the regular breakfast, lunch and dinner timings, and they have fruit and salad bars and a drinks corner as well.

“For safety and security reasons, we don’t leave the village, but our main focus here is competition and not R&R, so I’m satisfied to stay within the compound.”

Singapore ju-jitsu athlete Teh May Yong in the Women’s Ne-Waza GI U52kg at the 2023 SEA Games. PHOTO: SNOC

Indeed, some of the officials’ concerns have proven to be unfounded. National swimming head coach Gary Tan was a little worried about how his rookie swimmer Nicholas Mahabir, who has been used to training and competing in top facilities in the United States and Singapore, would get a culture shock upon arriving in Phnom Penh.

But Tan said the 17-year-old “surprised me by telling me not to worry because he is here to race and have fun”.

The positive vibes stand Team Singapore in good stead as the sporting action hots up over the next 12 days of competition.

Assistant chef de mission Jasmine Yeong-Nathan said: “The hospitality has been great. The organisers have been very accommodating and helpful, ensuring the athletes’ needs are well taken care of.

“The atmosphere has been building up in the village with more athletes and officials arriving and we’re definitely looking forward to supporting our athletes in the coming days.”