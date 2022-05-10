SEA Games: Birthday boy Jonathan Chan and Max Lee win diving silver

HANOI - Olympian Jonathan Chan called time on his diving career in style on Tuesday (May 10) by winning a silver medal in the men's 10m synchronised platform final with Max Lee at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace.

Chan, who turned 25 on Tuesday, and Max Lee, who at 14 is Team Singapore's youngest athlete at this Games, scored 322.5 after six dives.

Malaysia's Jellson Jabillin and Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya won gold with their score of 345.93, while Vietnam's Quang Dat Nguyen and Tu Dang Hoang took the bronze with 251.46 points.

In April, Chan, who the first Singaporean male diver to compete in the Olympics in Tokyo, had said at the Singapore National Diving Championships that he would retire after the SEA Games. The veteran diver had won two silver and three bronze medals at previous editions of the Games.

Speaking to media after the competition, Chan said: "It was quite a fun one. It was (my) last hurrah. I felt no pressure, it wasn't about it being the last one but it was about enjoying it while I can."

Chan and Max's silver is the third medal for Team Singapore at the Hanoi Games, which kicks off officially on May 12 and ends on May 23.

On Monday, teenager Avir Tham won Singapore's first medal at the event - a silver in the 1m individual springboard.

Earlier on Tuesday, teammate Fong Kay Yian clinched a bronze medal in the women's individual 3m springboard final after scoring 230.15 from five dives.