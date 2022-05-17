 SEA Games: Calvin Quek is 1st S'pore man to win 400m hurdles medal since 1969, Latest Team Singapore News - The New Paper
Team Singapore

SEA Games: Calvin Quek is 1st S'pore man to win 400m hurdles medal since 1969

Calvin Quek set a new national mark of 51.19 seconds to finish behind winner Eric Cray of the Philippines.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Sazali Abdul Aziz Correspondent
May 17, 2022 06:01 pm

HANOI - He needed an appeal to earn his ticket to the SEA Games, but Calvin Quek justified his inclusion on Tuesday (May 17) after he won Singapore's first medal in the men's 400m hurdles since 1969.

The 26-year-old set a new national mark of 51.19 seconds to finish behind winner Eric Cray of the Philippines (50.41sec) and Vietnam's Quach Cong Lich (50.82sec) at the My Dinh National Stadium.

Singapore's last medal in the event at the SEA Games came over half a century ago, when A. Sadayyapan also won bronze in Rangoon, now known as Yangon.

