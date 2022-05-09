SEA Games: Diver Avvir Tham wins Singapore's first medal in Hanoi
National diver Avvir Tham won Singapore's first medal at the SEA Games in Hanoi on Monday (May 9), finishing second in the men's 1m individual springboard to clinch a silver.
The 17-year-old debutant scored 286.40 points at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace, while Malaysia's Ooi Tze Liang won the gold in 377.70. Thailand's Chawanwat Juntaphadawon took the bronze in 281.45.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now