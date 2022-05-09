SEA Games: Diver Avvir Tham wins Singapore's first medal in Hanoi

National diver Avvir Tham finished second in the men's 1m individual springboard to clinch a silver.

National diver Avvir Tham won Singapore's first medal at the SEA Games in Hanoi on Monday (May 9), finishing second in the men's 1m individual springboard to clinch a silver.

The 17-year-old debutant scored 286.40 points at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace, while Malaysia's Ooi Tze Liang won the gold in 377.70. Thailand's Chawanwat Juntaphadawon took the bronze in 281.45.