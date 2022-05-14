SEA Games: High jumper Kampton Kam's medal hopes dashed by collapsed lung

National high jumper Kampton Kam had to undergo surgery for a collapsed lung on May 6, and was discharged three days later.

HANOI - For a while, national high jumper Kampton Kam was in denial, and simply tried to "tahan" (endure in Malay) the sharp pain he felt in his chest over a few days last week.

And even after a visit to the doctor revealed the cause of his suffering - a collapsed lung which required surgery and eventually led to his official withdrawal from the SEA Games on Friday (May 13) - he was still dead set on competing.

The 20-year-old tried to postpone his surgery to after the May 12-23 SEA Games. And when he was told that was not possible, he refused to give up hope.

"I actually tried to bargain with the doctor to drive up to Hanoi to compete, and I was exploring different ways to get to Hanoi without flying," he told The Straits Times on Friday (May 13) night.

"And even if I wasn't able to compete but was clear to fly, I wanted to go and support my teammates."

He got neither the nod to compete nor fly, and eventually he accepted his predicament. He underwent surgery on May 6 and was discharged from hospital three days later.

On hindsight, Kam admitted his medical situation was dire, sheepishly describing the intensity of pain as "8.5 or 9 out of 10" and one that "radiated through my whole chest".

There was a reason for his desperation to compete in Vietnam. He had been in good form and would have been a contender for the gold medal in Hanoi, something that had not been achieved since Noor Azhar Hamid in 1975.

Kam had spent 24 days training in Karlstad, Sweden in late 2021 with 2004 Olympic champion Stefan Holm. The stint paid dividends.

In April, he had cleared 2.20m at the Singapore Open, just 1cm off the gold-medal winning mark at the 2019 SEA Games, and 2cm off Wong Yew Tong's national record from 1995.

Singapore Athletics vice-president (training and selection) Gary Yeo said that the association was informed that Kam's surgery had gone well, and that he was disappointed for the youngster.

"As with all injuries, and in this case a medical condition, it's best to concentrate solely on recovery," said Yeo, a former national sprinter and five-time SEA Games silver medallist.

"I always advocate for athletes taking as much time as they need to come back stronger."

Kam, who in August will begin studies at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, wrote in a social media post on Friday that he was "devastated at the crushing setback", but vowed he would return stronger.

He told The Straits Times that he is hopeful of returning to training in about three weeks' time, and has set his sights on meeting the 2.33m required to qualify for the World Athletics Championships in Oregon in July.

He may have had his chance at making his mark at these SEA Games taken away, but Kam has still not lost his sense of humour.

"At least I have two full lungs now to push and train harder for future meets and competitions," he quipped.