SEA Games: Silat exponent Iqbal Abdul Rahman wins S'pore's first gold in Hanoi

Iqbal garnered an average score of 9.960 from 10 judges in the final on May 11, 2022.

Iqbal Abdul Rahman celebrating after winning the gold medal in the men's artistic singles (Tunggal) final in Hanoi, Vietnam, on May 11, 2022.

HANOI - Pencak silat exponent Iqbal Abdul Rahman clinched Singapore's first gold of the Hanoi SEA Games on Wednesday (May 11) after a victory over Thailand's Ilyas Sadara in the men's artistic singles (Tunggal) final.

Iqbal, 28, garnered an average score of 9.960 from 10 judges in the final at the Bac Tu Liem Gymnasium to see off his opponent who scored 9.930.

A world champion and four-time Asian Championships gold medallist, this was Iqbal's first SEA Games triumph.

He had claimed a silver medal in the men's artistic singles at the last edition in 2019 in the Philippines and a bronze on home soil in 2015.

Muhammad Hazim Mohammad Zaque and Muhammad Haziq Mohammad Zaque won a silver medal in the men's artistic doubles (Ganda). The brothers who are making their Games debut, scored 9.905 in the final to win silver. Malaysia's Muhammad Taqiyuddin and Sazzlan Yuga scored 9.950 to take gold.

Before Wednesday, Singapore had captured three medals - all in diving.

On Monday, teenager Avvir Tham secured Singapore's first medal in Vietnam, a silver in the 1m individual springboard.

A day later, Jonathan Chan and Max Lee finished second in the men's 10m synchronised platform while teammate Fong Kay Yian clinched a bronze medal in the women's individual 3m springboard final.