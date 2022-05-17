SEA Games: Singapore fencers retain women's foil team title

Cheung Kemei (right) of Singapore in action against Philippines in Hanoi on May 17, 2022.

HANOI - Singapore's foil fencers retained their women's team title at the SEA Games with a 33-28 win over the Philippines in the final on Tuesday (May 17).

The gold medal won by Denyse Chan, Cheung Kemei, Chloe Ng and Maxine Wong, who had also bagged a silver in the individual event last Saturday, is Singapore's fourth in the sport at the Hanoi Games.

In the semi-final against Vietnam at the My Dinh Indoor Games Gymnasium, Singapore's quartet had beaten the hosts 45-22.

The men's epee team comprising Elliot Han, Samson Lee, Simon Lee and Sito Jian Tong also made it to the final of their event on Tuesday, after a 45-35 win over Malaysia in the semi-finals.

In a repeat of the 2019 final, Singapore will take on defending champions Vietnam.