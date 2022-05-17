 SEA Games: Singapore fencers retain women's foil team title, Latest Team Singapore News - The New Paper
SEA Games: Singapore fencers retain women's foil team title

Cheung Kemei (right) of Singapore in action against Philippines in Hanoi on May 17, 2022. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
May 17, 2022 04:05 pm

HANOI - Singapore's foil fencers retained their women's team title at the SEA Games with a 33-28 win over the Philippines in the final on Tuesday (May 17).

The gold medal won by Denyse Chan, Cheung Kemei, Chloe Ng and Maxine Wong, who had also bagged a silver in the individual event last Saturday, is Singapore's fourth in the sport at the Hanoi Games.

In the semi-final against Vietnam at the My Dinh Indoor Games Gymnasium, Singapore's quartet had beaten the hosts 45-22.

The men's epee team comprising Elliot Han, Samson Lee, Simon Lee and Sito Jian Tong also made it to the final of their event on Tuesday, after a 45-35 win over Malaysia in the semi-finals.

In a repeat of the 2019 final, Singapore will take on defending champions Vietnam.

Singapore bowlers Jaris Goh (left) Cheah Ray Han at the bowling finals on May 16, 2022.
Team Singapore

SEA Games: Bowlers bag silver, bronze in men's doubles event

