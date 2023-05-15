SEA Games: S'pore fencers retain women’s foil team gold; six titles now in Cambodia

Singapore's Maxine Wong (second from left) and Cheung Kemei Cheung are part of the women's foil team to win gold at the SEA Games.

PHNOM PENH – Singapore have matched their record haul of gold medals in fencing at the SEA Games, after retaining the women’s team foil gold medal on Monday in Cambodia.

The quartet of Maxine Wong, Cheung Kemei, Tay Yu Ling and Tiffany Seet beat Vietnam 45-23 in the final at Chroy Changvar International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Wong, who won the individual title on Sunday, has now been part of the last three title-winning women’s foil teams for Singapore.

The Republic has won this event at four straight Games in 2015, 2019, 2022 and on Monday. The 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur did not feature team events.

The quartet of Dan Wei Zuo, Nicholas Loo, Lucius Loh and Jorelle See fell just short in the men’s sabre team event, losing 31-45 to defending champions Vietnam in the final.

But it was still a breakthrough, as Singapore had never reached the final in this event.

Loh scored the winning point against individual champion Voragun Srinualnad in their 45-41 victory over Thailand, sparking wild celebrations among his teammates.

Last week, Singapore had dominated the individual events in Phnom Penh, capturing five of the six titles, missing out only on the men’s sabre crown.

At the Hanoi Games in 2022, Singapore’s fencers collected six gold, four silver and five bronze medals to finish as the top performing nation.