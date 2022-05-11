SEA Games: Twins Ong Sze En and Rei En win diving silver on debut

Ong Rei En and Ong Sze En compete in the women's 10m synchronised platform finals at the Hanoi SEA Games, on May 11, 2022.

HANOI - Twins Ong Sze En and Ong Rei En wrapped up Singapore's involvement in the diving competition at this year's SEA Games with a silver medal in the women's 10m synchronised platform event on Wednesday (May 11).

Competing at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace, the Singaporean duo came in second with 225.42 points, with Malaysia's Pandelela Rinong and Nur Dhabitah claiming gold with a score of 292.14.

Vietnam's Bui Thi Hong Giang and Mai Hong Hanh were third with 185.25 points but were not awarded the bronze as only three pairs competed in the event.

Earlier in the day, Singapore's Avvir Tham, who won a silver in the men's 1m springboard event on Monday, came in fourth in the men's 3m individual springboard.

The Ong sibling's medal on the final day of the diving competition in Hanoi was Singapore's fourth in the sport at this year's SEA Games.

On Tuesday, Jonathan Chan and Max Lee had clinched a silver in the men's 10m synchronised platform, while Fong Kay Yian took bronze in the women's 3m springboard final.

Team Singapore's divers finished second on the medal table behind regional giants Malaysian, who were top with eight gold, three silver and one bronze medal, while Vietnam were third with 0-2-3.