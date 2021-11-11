Shayna Ng, Cherie Tan in IBF Super World C’ship semis

Singapore bowlers Cherie Tan and Shayna Ng are both assured of a medal at the International Bowling Federation Super World Championships in the United Arab Emirates, after they reached the women's singles semi-finals last night.

Tan outclassed Danielle McEwan of the United States 254-211 in the quarter-finals, while Ng defeated Malaysia's Natasha Roslan 258-236.

The Singaporean duo were both tied for second place in their respective groups of the top-32 matchplay round at the Dubai International Bowling Centre earlier yesterday, and had to overcome tie-breakers to reach the last eight.

They will be joining Canada's Sarah Klassen and Guatemala's Sofia Rodriguez in tomorrow's semi-finals, where they are assured of a bronze medal at least, with the top two bowlers progressing to the final.

In the men's singles, Singapore's Darren Ong did not advance to the quarter-finals after placing sixth out of eight bowlers in his group during the top-32 matchplay round.