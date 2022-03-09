 Singapore grab bronze in Div 4 of Ice Hockey World Championships with win over Malaysia, Latest Team Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore grab bronze in Div 4 of Ice Hockey World Championships with win over Malaysia

PHOTO: SINGAPOREICEHOCKEY/ INSTAGRAM
Kimberly Kwek
Mar 09, 2022 10:52 am

The national men's ice hockey team finished their maiden world championship campaign on a high as they beat Malaysia 8-2 on Tuesday (March 8) to clinch a historic bronze medal.

World No. 55 Singapore registered two wins and two losses in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to finish third out of five teams at the Ice Hockey World Championship Division IV.

After a 5-2 loss to unranked Iran in the opening game, the Republic got their first win of the tournament by beating 51st-ranked Kuwait 4-0.

The 2019 SEA Games silver medallists then suffered a 15-0 defeat by hosts Kyrgyzstan (52nd), but bounced back with the victory over regional rivals Malaysia (53rd).

An undefeated Kyrgyzstan bagged the gold medal, while Iran claimed silver.

The Ice Hockey World Championship Division IV, which was Singapore's first international competition since the 2019 SEA Games, is the lowest tier of the International Ice Hockey Federation's world championship competitions.

This will be the Singapore ice hockey team's first time competing in an international competition.
S'pore to make ice hockey world championship debut in Div IV

Teams are typically split by world ranking, with a promotion and relegation system between the four divisions. The winners of Division IV will be promoted to Division IIIB.

