Singapore win three golds at SEA Table Tennis Championships

In a welcome boost to their Commonwealth Games aspirations, the national table tennis players won three gold, two silver and six bronze medals at the June 23-28 Southeast Asian Table Tennis Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

Clarence Chew delivered a golden hat-trick. In the men's singles final on Tuesday (June 28), he came from behind to beat Vietnam's Nguyen Anh Tu 4-2 (7-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 25-23, 11-4). He also teamed up with Ethan Poh to beat compatriots Koen Pang and Izaac Quek 3-2 (4-11, 11-6, 10-12, 11-8, 11-3) in the men's doubles final.

Earlier, he and Zeng Jian had also edged Thailand's Phakpoom Sanguansin and Orawan Paranang 3-2 (4-11, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-6) to win the mixed doubles event.

The regional tournament featured competitors from Asean countries comprising Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Philippines, Laos, Thailand and Malaysia.

The Singapore players will be leaving for Linz, Austria for centralised training on Monday (July 4) to prepare for the July 28-Aug 8 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, where they will also be joined by veteran Feng Tianwei.