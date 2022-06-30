 Singapore win three golds at SEA Table Tennis Championships, Latest Team Singapore News - The New Paper
Team Singapore

Singapore win three golds at SEA Table Tennis Championships

Singapore win three golds at SEA Table Tennis Championships
The Singapore players will be leaving for Linz, Austria for centralised training on July 4.PHOTO: SINGAPORE TABLE TENNIS ASSOCIATION/FACEBOOK
David Lee
Jun 30, 2022 11:16 am

In a welcome boost to their Commonwealth Games aspirations, the national table tennis players won three gold, two silver and six bronze medals at the June 23-28 Southeast Asian Table Tennis Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

Clarence Chew delivered a golden hat-trick. In the men's singles final on Tuesday (June 28), he came from behind to beat Vietnam's Nguyen Anh Tu 4-2 (7-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 25-23, 11-4). He also teamed up with Ethan Poh to beat compatriots Koen Pang and Izaac Quek 3-2 (4-11, 11-6, 10-12, 11-8, 11-3) in the men's doubles final.

Earlier, he and Zeng Jian had also edged Thailand's Phakpoom Sanguansin and Orawan Paranang 3-2 (4-11, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-6) to win the mixed doubles event.

The regional tournament featured competitors from Asean countries comprising Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Philippines, Laos, Thailand and Malaysia.

The Singapore players will be leaving for Linz, Austria for centralised training on Monday (July 4) to prepare for the July 28-Aug 8 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, where they will also be joined by veteran Feng Tianwei.

More On This Topic
SEA Games: 'A lesson in humility', says STTA chief as Singapore bow out with just 2 golds
SEA Games: End of an era as S'pore women's team surrender table tennis crown
Clarence Chew fell 4-1 to home hope Nguyen Duc Tuan at the Hai Duong Gymnasium in front of a fervent Vietnamese crowd.
Sports

Chew, Zeng out as S'pore fail to defend table tennis singles titles

Related Stories

SEA Games: End of an era as Singapore women's team surrender table tennis crown

Table tennis: Jing Junhong to helm Singapore women's team again

Table tennis: Singapore national player Yu Mengyu retires

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

table tennisSINGAPORE SPORTS