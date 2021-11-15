Team Singapore

S'pore bowlers clinch women’s trios joint-bronze at world c’ships

(From left) New Hui Fen, Cherie Tan, Shayna Ng and Iliya Syamim.PHOTO: SBF
Nov 15, 2021 06:00 am

Singapore finished as joint-bronze medallists in the women's trios event at the International Bowling Federation Super World Championships yesterday after they were beaten by South Korea in the semi-finals.

South Korea's Baek Seung-ja, Yang Su-jin, Jeon Ye-ran and Ka Yun-mi defeated the Singapore team of Shayna Ng, Cherie Tan, New Hui Fen and Iliya Syamim 244-196 in Dubai.

South Korea will face Guatemala, who had beaten Colombia 222-189 in the other semi-final, in the final at the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Ng, Tan, New and Iliya will now turn their focus to today's women's team matchplay round. Compatriots Cheah Ray Han, Jonovan Neo, Darren Ong and Jomond Chia will take part in the men's equivalent.

Ng, Tan, Ong and Cheah have also guaranteed Singapore a medal in the mixed team event after booking their spot in the semi-finals with a 238-200 last-eight win over Malaysia yesterday. Last week, Ng and Tan had clinched gold and silver respectively in the women's singles event. - KIMBERLY KWEK

Shayna Ng (left) and Cherie Tan.
Team Singapore

Ng, Tan in IBF Super World C'ship semis

Team Singapore