S'pore paddler Ser Lin Qian wins U-15 title in Italy

Singapore's young paddlers ended a fruitful trip to the WTT (World Table Tennis) Youth Contender Lignano in Italy with a win in the Under-15 girls' singles and a runners-up spot in the U-19 girls' singles events.

Ser Lin Qian, 15, won the U-15 category beating Ireland's Sophie Earley 3-2 (5-11, 11-5, 11-8, 10-12, 11-7) in the final.

In the U-19s, Zhou Jingyi, 16, lost to Australia's Liu Yangzi 3-1 (11-9, 5-11, 11-8, 11-5) in the final. Earlier last week, Izaac Quek won the boys' U-15 crown.