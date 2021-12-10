S’pore’s floorballers hope to bounce back from poor WFC

It is back to the drawing board for the men's national floorball team, who are looking to bounce back from a disappointing outing at the world championship that saw them finish last for the fifth consecutive time.

A 4-2 defeat by the United States on Wednesday condemned world No. 16 Singapore to a winless campaign in Helsinki, as they missed their goal of finishing as the top Asian country at the 16-team biennial competition.

While Singapore's first international competition since the 2019 SEA Games began with a narrow 9-8 loss to world No. 11 Canada, they fell to heavier defeats by 35th-ranked Philippines (9-4), 10th-ranked Estonia (13-2) and 14th-ranked Thailand (11-6).

Captain R. Suria, 29, told The Straits Times: "We started the campaign on a high note. However, as the games progressed, we did not do as well as we aimed for."

He also noted that most of Singapore's players have not played in league games or competitions in the past 20 months owing to the pandemic. In contrast, the Philippines and Thailand have several players who play for European clubs.

Veteran Syazni Ramlee, 30, who was honoured after his international swansong on Wednesday, said: "Even though the results do not reflect this, I still feel it was a fruitful journey for me to contribute as much as I could for the team."