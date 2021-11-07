S'pore's Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min in BWF Super 500 final for the first time

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew (left) and Yeo Jia Min are doing the Republic proud with their latest feats.

Singapore shuttlers Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min are on course for their first BWF World Tour Super 500 title, after respectively smashing their way into the men's and women's singles final of the Hylo Open in Germany on Saturday (Nov 6).

Yeo, who is ranked world No. 26, defeated Canada’s 11th-ranked Michelle Li 21-12, 23-25, 21-12 in the semi-finals and will meet Thailand’s 14th-ranked Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the Saarlandhalle in Saarbrucken on Sunday for the championship and a US$24,000 (S$32,400) winner’s cheque.

In the men’s singles, compatriot Loh, who is ranked world No. 39, will meet Malaysia's All England champion Lee Zii Jia (world No. 8) in the final after defeating India’s 21st-ranked Lakshya Sen 21-18, 21-12 in the semis.

This is the first time both Loh, 24, and Yeo, 22, are in a Super 500 final, which is the fourth-highest level on badminton’s world tour.

Yeo had lost her two previous matches in straight games to 2014 Commonwealth Games women’s singles champion Li.

Despite failing to convert two match-points and losing the second game, Yeo remained unfazed.

Overall, she played the steadier badminton and was happy to extend the rallies against her 30-year-old opponent, who had few answers to Yeo’s delicate drop shots and athleticism during their 59 minute-clash.