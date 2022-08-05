Swimmer Wong Zhi Wei wins second gold in Solo

This is Wong Zhi Wei's second gold of the Solo Games.

Swimmer Wong Zhi Wei claimed his second gold at the ongoing Asean Para Games on Friday (Aug 5) while boccia pair Toh Sze Ning and Aloysius Gan won Singapore's first gold in the sport at this year's competition.

He clocked 27.22sec in the men's S13 50m freestyle to win the event narrowly ahead of Vietnam's Tran Quoc Phi (27.66sec) and Indonesian Marinus Melianus Yowei (27.76sec).

This is Wong's second gold of the Solo Games after earlier winning the men's S13 100m free and Singapore's sixth gold overall.

On the last day of action in the pool, the Republic's swimmers also added three silvers and one bronze to their haul.

Danielle Moi was third in the women's S14 50m free, while Sophie Soon (women's S12 50m free), Colin Soon (men's SB12 50m breaststroke) and Janelle Tong (women's S10 400m free) each took silver in their respective events.

Toh and Gan meanwhile beat Thailand's Akkadej Choochuenklin and Ladamanee Kla-han of Thailand 3-1 in the final.