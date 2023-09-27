Two defeats, 17 goals conceded: S’pore women’s footballers fall again to North Korea at Asian Games

Singapore's women's football team (blue) were outclassed twice by North Korea at the Asian Games. They lost the first game 7-0 and the second 10-0 on Wednesday.

Three days after losing 7-0 to North Korea, Singapore’s women’s footballers were again on the receiving end of a heavy defeat as they lost to the same opponents 10-0 on Wednesday.

Forward Kim Kyongyong, 21, starred with five goals at the Wenzhou Sports Center Stadium. The other goals came from An Myong Song, Ri Myonggum, Myong Yujong and Pong Songae.

The two defeats left the Lionesses bottom in Group C as the North Koreans advanced to the quarter-finals of the Asian Games tournament.

Cambodia was originally scheduled to be the third team in the group but withdrew at the last minute. Instead of redrawing the groups, organisers decided that Singapore and North Korea would play each other twice.

The group winners and three best second-placed sides from the five groups will qualify for the knockout stage. Group C is the only one with two teams, with the rest having either three or four.

Cambodia are ranked world No. 118 while Singapore, who are making their Asiad debut, are No. 130. North Korea, who are three-time Asiad champions were last ranked 10th in 2022.

The Lionesses squad, with an average age of 22.4 years, were without several notable names like Nur Izzati Rosni, Ernie Sontaril and Lila Tan, who ruled themselves out of selection or were dropped.

Danelle Tan, who is playing for German side Borussia Dortmund, did not join the squad as she is focused on her club career, while Putri Nur Syaliza – who is at Oakland University in the United States – was taking her exams.