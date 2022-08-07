Veteran paddler Feng reclaims singles title in comeback win

Feng Tianwei came from three games down to defeat compatriot Zeng Jian for the gold in the women's table tennis singles final on Aug 7, 2022.

BIRMINGHAM - Despite having to cope with wrist, shoulder and knee injuries, Feng Tianwei fought on and was rewarded with a return to the top of the Commonwealth Games table tennis women's singles podium on Sunday (Aug 7).

In an all-Singaporean final, the 35-year-old came back from three games down to beat 25-year-old Zeng Jian 4-3 (6-11, 5-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5) to recapture the crown she won in 2010 and 2014.

Both players had pulled off stirring comeback wins in their semi-final matches on Saturday to guarantee a 1-2 finish for Singapore. In the quarter-finals, world No. 60 Zeng had also swept aside India's defending champion Manika Batra.

On Sunday, both attacking players pulled off several world-class rallies with high-quality strokes, but world No. 16 Feng used all of her experience to turn a huge deficit into victory.

These are Singapore's third and fourth medals from table tennis at these Games, after the women's team won gold on Aug 1 and the men's team picked up a silver the following day.

Feng and Zeng were also due to return to Show Court 1 for the women's doubles in which they take on Welsh pair Charlotte Carey and Anna Hursey in the semi-finals.

Aiming to make it another all-Singaporean affair for the event are Wong Xin Ru and Zhou Jingyi who take on Australia's Lay Jian Fang and Jee Min-hyung in the other semi-final.

Meanwhile, Zeng is also involved in the mixed doubles bronze-medal match with Clarence Chew, as they face Aussies Nicholas Lum and Jee. Chew will also be teaming up with Ethan Poh to fight for a men's doubles bronze against Australia's Finn Luu and Lum.