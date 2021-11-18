Yeo Jia Min advances to last 16 of Indonesia Masters

National shuttler Yeo Jia Min advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Masters yesterday after beating Denmark's world No. 26 Line Christophersen 21-18, 21-18 in the opening round.

Yeo, 22, who broke into the top 20 of the world rankings earlier this month after a runner-up finish at the Hylo Open in Germany, will face Japan's world No. 49 Saena Kawakami next.