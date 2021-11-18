Team Singapore

Yeo Jia Min advances to last 16 of Indonesia Masters

Nov 18, 2021 06:00 am

National shuttler Yeo Jia Min advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Masters yesterday after beating Denmark's world No. 26 Line Christophersen 21-18, 21-18 in the opening round.

Yeo, 22, who broke into the top 20 of the world rankings earlier this month after a runner-up finish at the Hylo Open in Germany, will face Japan's world No. 49 Saena Kawakami next.

(From left) Brothers R. Sathish and R. Suria will be taking part in their first World Floorball Championship (WFC) together, while this is the second WFC together for twins Vignesa and Kumaresa Pasupathy.
Team Singapore

Brotherly boost as S'pore aim high at WFC

Team Singapore