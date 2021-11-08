Tennis

6th Paris Masters title for Djokovic

Nov 08, 2021 06:00 am

Novak Djokovic won a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title by avenging his US Open final defeat by Russian Daniil Medvedev with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win this morning (Singapore time).

The Serb, who is guaranteed to secure the year-end world No. 1 spot for a record seventh time, needed time to adjust to break the world No. 2's sturdy defence. But he was unstoppable once he found his opening.

Djokovic, 34, was looking to avoid ending a season without a Masters title for the first time since 2017 and kept his cool throughout to accomplish his mission against the holder.

Medvedev, 25, was overwhelmed in the third set and bowed out of the contest on the first match-point when Djokovic unleashed a superb forehand winner down the line. - REUTERS

Nadal hopeful of return next month

