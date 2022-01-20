Australian Open: Medvedev defuses Kyrgios fireworks, Raducanu Out

MELBOURNE (AFP) - Composed Daniil Medvedev took all that mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios and the home crowd could throw at him to march into the third round at the Australian Open on Thursday (Jan 20).

The Russian world No. 2 and title favourite served out a 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over the 115th-ranked Kyrgios in 2 hours 58 minutes. It was a madhouse inside a floodlit Rod Laver Arena, despite capacity being capped at 50 per cent, with unpredictable Kyrgios dealing out his assortment of unplayable serves and tweeners before a partisan home crowd, while embroiled in a running battle with the chair umpire.

However, US Open champion Medvedev showed nerves of steel and dealt with it all to ease through and will now face Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round.

Medvedev was not happy with some of the antics of the vociferous crowd.

"I came to win this match and I am happy that I was able to do," he said on court.

"It's not your choice when you get booed between first and second serves, it's not easy, I just had to stay calm."

US Open champ Raducanu crashes out

US Open champion Emma Raducanu was bundled out of the Australian Open in the second round as she was beaten 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 by Montenegro's Danka Kovinic on Thursday (Jan 20).

The 19-year-old British sensation, playing in her first main draw at Melbourne Park, was hampered by blisters on her serving hand from early in the first set of a tense contest on Margaret Court Arena but showed great fighting spirit to stay in contention.

With her usually powerful forehand reduced to a slice, Raducanu let slip a 3-0 lead to lose the first set. But she played on her 98th-ranked opponent's nerves to break at 4-4 in the second and take the match into a decider.

Kovinic showed great composure to forge ahead in the deciding set, resisting a Raducanu fightback, and then move 5-3 ahead as the British youngster finally looked a little weary.

A stunning backhand winner sealed victory for the 27-year-old Kovinic as she moved into the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.