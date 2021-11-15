Tennis

Badosa blasts her way into WTA Finals semis

Nov 15, 2021 06:00 am

Paula Badosa ground out a 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 victory over Maria Sakkari at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, yesterday morning (Singapore time) to advance to the semi-finals.

The Spaniard, who turns 24 today, dominated with 10 aces past her Greek opponent.

Tomorrow's final group match between Aryna Sabalenka and Sakkari will decide the second semi-finalist from the group. - REUTERS

Anett Kontaveit.
Kontaveit's winning run continues

