Badosa blasts her way into WTA Finals semis
Paula Badosa ground out a 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 victory over Maria Sakkari at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, yesterday morning (Singapore time) to advance to the semi-finals.
The Spaniard, who turns 24 today, dominated with 10 aces past her Greek opponent.
Tomorrow's final group match between Aryna Sabalenka and Sakkari will decide the second semi-finalist from the group. - REUTERS
