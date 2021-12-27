Djokovic to skip ATP Cup, Shapovalov hit by Covid-19

The world number one had been named in Serbia's team for the ATP Cup.

BELGRADE (AFP, REUTERS) - Tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic will not travel to Sydney for the men's season-opening ATP Cup, which started on Saturday, Serbian daily Blic reported over the weekend.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner was named in Serbia's team for the competition, although he has yet to commit to the Australian Open following the organisers' mandate for all players to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Djokovic, 34, has declined to disclose whether he is vaccinated, citing privacy.

Serbia are in Group A along with Norway, Chile and Spain at the ATP Cup, which ends on Jan 9, with the Australian Open, the first Slam of the year, beginning on Jan 17.

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said last week that he is still uncertain whether Djokovic will be playing at Melbourne Park.

The ball is in the Serb's court as no exceptions will be made unless a medical exemption is granted by an independent panel of experts.

Those requirements have prevented Djokovic from confirming whether he will bid for a men's record 21st Slam title and a 10th Australian Open crown.

Meanwhile, world No. 14 Denis Shapovalov tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Sydney yesterday, highlighting the virus threat to the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in July, was among the first players to enter the country ahead of the 16-team ATP Cup, in which he was supposed to be playing for Canada.

"Hi everyone, just wanted to update you that upon my arrival in Sydney, I tested positive for Covid," Shapovalov tweeted.

"I am following all protocols, including isolation and letting the people who I've been in contact with know.

"Right now, I am experiencing minor symptoms and look forward to getting back on the court, when it is safe to do so."

The Canadian is the latest player who competed at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi exhibition earlier this month to contract the virus.

Olympic women's singles champion Belinda Bencic, Ons Jabeur and 20-time Major champion Rafael Nadal also tested positive after playing there.

Nadal's preparations for Melbourne has been upended by the diagnosis, but Tiley is still confident the former world No. 1 will make it.

"Players that are testing positive now will complete a period of time until they are no longer infectious and they'll be fine," he said.