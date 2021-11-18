Tennis

Federer to miss Australian Open and likely Wimbledon

Nov 18, 2021 06:00 am

Roger Federer will miss the Australian Open next January and is unlikely to return to competition until mid-2022 as he recovers from multiple knee surgeries, the former world No. 1 told Swiss media.

The tennis star, 40, who said he would resume running in January, added that he would be "extremely surprised" if he was able to play at Wimbledon, a Grand Slam he has won a record eight times, the most out of his 20 Major titles. - REUTERS

Daniil Medvedev.
Tennis

Medvedev closes in on semis spot

