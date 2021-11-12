Kontaveit’s winning run continues in WTA Finals

Anett Kontaveit's outstanding late-season form continued yesterday morning (Singapore time) as she rolled past second seed Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-4 in the opener of the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Estonian, 25, captured the 30-minute first set with an ace out wide and sealed the win when Krejcikova sent a backhand into the net on match-point.

Kontaveit, who was the final singles player to secure her place in the eight-player tournament, claimed four WTA titles this year to surge to world No. 8 and has now won 11 straight matches.

"I managed to win Cleveland, then it just sort of started rolling from there," said Kontaveit, who also lifted titles in Ostrava, Moscow and Cluj-Napoca.

"I've been believing in myself a little bit more, and the game definitely has clicked from just getting more wins and playing a lot of tennis and really feeling comfortable, enjoying playing tennis."

French Open champion Krejcikova, the only reigning Grand Slam winner in the competition, credited her opponent, saying: "She was playing a solid game, she was serving well."