 Kyrgios withdraws from Indian Wells, Latest Tennis News - The New Paper
Tennis

Kyrgios withdraws from Indian Wells

Kyrgios withdraws from Indian Wells
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios (centre) arriving on crutches to the magistrate's court in Canberra in February.PHOTO: AFP
Feb 28, 2023 10:06 am

LOS ANGELES – Australian star Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from next month’s Indian Wells Masters after failing to recover in time from knee surgery, organisers said Monday.

The world No. 19 has not appeared on the tour since playing in Tokyo last October following his run to the US Open quarter-finals the previous month.

The 27-year-old underwent knee surgery in January to repair a torn left meniscus following his withdrawal from the Australian Open.

Kygios’s manager Daniel Horsfall later described the surgery as a “great success” and indicated the temperamental star was targeting a return at Indian Wells.

Kyrgios reached the quarter-finals at Indian Wells last season, losing in three sets to Rafael Nadal.

US media reports added on Monday that Kyrgios had also withdrawn from the Miami Open, which follows immediately after Indian Wells.

Retired Roger Federer (left) congratulated Novak Djokovic on his Instagram story.
Tennis

Federer hails 'incredible again' Djokovic

Related Stories

Nadal confirms six to eight week injury absence

Djokovic back in Australia a year after being deported

Federer stopped by Wimbledon security guard

Kyrgios, who reached the Wimbledon final last season, escaped a conviction earlier this month after admitting in a court in Canberra to assaulting his then-girlfriend Chiara Passari in early 2021. - AFP

More On This Topic
Tennis: Assault charge against Kyrgios dismissed in court
Tennis: Kyrgios targets March return with knee surgery a 'great success'

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MEN'S TENNISUS OPEN (TENNIS)SPORTS AND RECREATION