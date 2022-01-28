Nadal into Australian Open final after beating Berrettini in four sets

Rafael Nadal in action during his semi final match in Melbourne on Jan 28, 2022.

MELBOURNE - Rafael Nadal is one win away from a record 21st Grand Slam after he beat Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the Australian Open semi-finals on Friday (Jan 28).

The Spaniard will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev, who play later on Friday, in the final on Sunday at Melbourne Park.

Nadal has won the Australian Open once in 2009, losing in the final on four other occasions in 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019.

The 35-year-old is tied on 20 Slams alongside his great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.