Tennis

Nadal beats Medvedev in five sets to win Australian Open title, reaches 21 Slams

Rafael Nadal's 21st Grand Slam is a new record for men's tennis.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Jan 30, 2022 10:30 pm

MELBOURNE (AFP) - Rafael Nadal beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7 (7-5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to win the Australian Open on Sunday (Jan 30).

It is the Spaniard's 21st Grand Slam, a new record for men's tennis. He was previously tied on 20 Majors with his great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

World No. 2 Medvedev had claimed his maiden Major at last year's US Open, beating top ranked Djokovic in the final in New York.

It prevented the top ranked Serb from completing a calendar Grand Slam and what would also have been a record 21st Slam for Djokovic.

Djokovic did not defend his Australian Open title after his visa was cancelled before the tournament began while Federer is out injured.

