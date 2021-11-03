Nadal hopeful of return from injury next month

Rafael Nadal is aiming to return from injury at an exhibition event next month before playing another tournament in his build-up to the Australian Open, the world No. 5 said.

The Spaniard, 35, last competed at August's Washington Open, having pulled out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.

Ahead of the US Open, he announced that his left-foot injury would rule him out for the rest of the year. But he said on Monday he might return at the Dec 16-18 Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.