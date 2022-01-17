 Nadal makes scorching start in bid for record 21st Grand Slam, Latest Tennis News - The New Paper
Tennis

Nadal makes scorching start in bid for record 21st Grand Slam

Nadal makes scorching start in bid for record 21st Grand Slam
Rafael Nadal (pictured) unleashed some of his trademark hammer forehands to wear down Marcos Giron in straight sets.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Jan 17, 2022 05:18 pm

(AFP) - Rafael Nadal, the only Australian Open champion in the men's draw after nine-time winner Novak Djokovic's deportation, opened his campaign in blistering fashion in Melbourne on Monday (Jan 17).

The Spanish sixth seed unleashed some of his trademark hammer forehands to wear down American Marcos Giron in straight sets on Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal, who beat Roger Federer for the 2009 Australian title and is chasing a record 21st Grand Slam crown, traded blows with the world No. 66 Giron, winning 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Nadal will next play Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis or Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in the second round.

"You never know when you come back from injuries, things are difficult, you go day by day, but I'm staying positive," said the 35-year-old, who is working his way back from a foot injury.

"I won three matches and a title here last week. I have had very challenging months, tough moments and a lot of doubts, but I have been able to manage my foot injury."

Rafael Nadal hits a return during his men's singles match against Ricardas Berankis, in Melbourne on Jan 6, 2022.
Tennis

Nadal ‘sorry’ for Djokovic but says he knew the risks

Related Stories

Nadal tests positive for Covid-19 after Abu Dhabi comeback

Nadal uncertain about Olympic participation

Federer ‘pain free’ ahead of Qatar Open, says never eyed retirement

Nadal said he was still a little tired after contracting the Covid virus before coming to Australia, but added: "The symptoms haven't been nice, I was in bed for four days, but I am starting to feel better and I had negative PCR tests before coming to Australia."

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Rafael NadalAUSTRALIAN OPEN (TENNIS)