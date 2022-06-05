 Nadal wins record-extending 14th French Open title, Latest Tennis News - The New Paper
Tennis

Nadal wins record-extending 14th French Open title

Nadal wins record-extending 14th French Open title
Rafael Nadal celebrates after his victory over Casper Ruud, on June 5, 2022.PHOTO: AFP
Nadal wins record-extending 14th French Open title
Rafael Nadal returns to Casper Ruud during their men's singles final match, on June 5, 2022.PHOTO: AFP
Jun 05, 2022 11:53 pm

PARIS (REUTERS) - Rafael Nadal won a record-extending 14th French Open by crushing Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 on Sunday (June 5) to claim an all-time best men’s singles 22nd Grand Slam title.

The 36-year-old Spaniard, who has lost only three times at Roland Garros since his debut in 2005, now has two more majors to his name than Swiss Roger Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

Nadal, seeded fifth, cruised through the opening set and bagged 11 games in a row after being broken early in the second.

He converted his second championship point with a backhand winner down the line to stay on track for the calendar Grand Slam after also winning this year’s Australian Open.

More On This Topic
Sporting Life: How much fight does Rafa have left in him?
Tennis: Injury recovery was like a 'roller coaster', says Nadal
Germany's Alexander Zverev (centre) is helped as he leaves the court, after being injured during his match against Rafael Nadal.
Tennis

Nadal in 14th French Open final after Zverev injury

Related Stories

Nadal wins epic four-set clash with Djokovic to enter French Open semi-finals

Djokovic v Nadal put on night session despite Spaniard's reluctance

'Dream chaser' Alcaraz sweeps into French Open second round

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Rafael NadalFRENCH OPEN (TENNIS)MEN'S TENNIS