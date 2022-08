Nick Kyrgios court case on assault charges set for October

Nick Kyrgios did not appear for the initial hearing, and details of the charge have not yet been disclosed.

CANBERRA (AFP) - Australian tennis ace Nick Kyrgios will face court on alleged assault charges in October, after a Canberra magistrate rejected his appeal for a months-long delay on Tuesday (Aug 23).

Kyrgios, 27, did not appear for the initial hearing, and details of the charge have not yet been disclosed. But the Guardian reported that the charge involves the alleged assault of his former girlfriend in Canberra last December.

During brief proceedings, his lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith, indicated he would seek to have the case heard on Nov 25.

Kukulies-Smith did not outline details of the application, citing the presence in court of a "large contingent of media". He said the world No. 26 Kyrgios, who reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon last month and is due to play at the US Open in New York starting on Monday, spent little time in the Australian capital but there was a window at that time in November.

Magistrate Louise Taylor said she was being asked to grant an extended adjournment of the case for unknown reasons. She instead remanded the case to Oct 4.