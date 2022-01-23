Pumped-up Nadal into Melbourne quarter-finals but Zverev sent packing

MELBOURNE (AFP) - Rafael Nadal survived a marathon first-set tiebreak to seal his spot in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday (Jan 23) and will face Denis Shapovalov after the Canadian stunned Alexander Zverev.

A pumped-up Nadal, who is chasing a men's record 21st Grand Slam title, was pushed all the way by Adrian Mannarino in the first set before breaking the Frenchman's resolve in a 7-6 (16-14), 6-2, 6-2 victory in searing heat.

"First set was very emotional," said the 35-year-old Nadal, the 2009 Australian Open champion, who pumped his fists after emerging victorious in the epic 28-minute tiebreak on a steamy day in Melbourne.

"That crazy first set was so important."

The Spaniard, who dropped a set for the first time in the tournament before powering past Russia's Karen Khachanov in the previous round, will now face Canadian 14th seed Shapovalov in the last eight.

Shapovalov left Olympic champion and third seed Zverev still searching for a first major title, beating him 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

"It's always an honour to play someone like Rafa," said the 22-year-old Shapovalov.

"Always fun, always going to be battle, it's going to be tough."

Zverev, the 2020 US Open runner-up, never looked at ease against Shapovalov and vented his frustrations when he smashed his racket in anger after a service break.

In the women's draw, French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova blew away former two-time Melbourne champion Victoria Azarenka, who had a neck problem, to set up a last-eight clash with unseeded American Madison Keys.

Fourth seed Krejcikova of the Czech Republic powered through 6-2, 6-2 against the Belarusian, who won the title in 2012 and 2013.

But fifth seed Maria Sakkari of Greece was a surprise loser, going down 7-6 (7-0), 6-3 to another American, Jessica Pegula, who revealed earlier this week she has been relaxing by spending every night at the casino.

"It was really amazing today because she is a champion here and she likes this court, she's very experienced on this court," said Krejcikova of Azarenka.

Keys raced past Spain's Paula Badosa, seeded eight, 6-3, 6-1.

"Absolutely amazing," said Keys. "I served pretty well and I think I returned pretty well."