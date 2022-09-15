Roger Federer to retire after next week's Laver Cup
Tennis great Roger Federer announced his impending retirement from the sport via Instagram on Thursday.
The 41-year-old won 20 Grand Slams, a haul bettered by only Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) but has not played since Wimbledon 2021.
He said via Instagram: "The past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgery.
"I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capabilities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear...
"Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.
"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final event."
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now