Rublev the fifth player to book ATP Finals berth

Russian Andrey Rublev has become the fifth singles player to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin next month, the men's Tour said.

The ATP Finals is played between the top eight men's singles players and doubles teams. The Russian made his debut in the prestigious tournament last year, when it was last held in London, before moving to Turin.

"I am so happy to be back competing with the best eight players in the world," Rublev said in an ATP media release.

"It is such a unique and prestigious tournament and I can't wait to play in Turin."

Rublev, 24, joins world No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, fellow Russian and US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev of Germany in sealing spots for the Nov 14-21 tournament.

He is ranked sixth after reaching a career-high No. 5 in the men's rankings last month.

Italian Matteo Berrettini, Norway's Casper Ruud and Poland's Hubert Hurkacz are next in line to qualify.

Spain's 20-time Major winner Rafael Nadal is eighth in the race to qualify but has already ended his season due to injury.

Last Saturday, women's world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty pulled out of the season-ending WTA Finals, opting to remain at home and focus on preparing for the Australian summer.