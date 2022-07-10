 Rybakina in tears over Russia after denying Jabeur her Arab-African moment; Djokovic and Kyrgios patch up ahead of their final, Latest Tennis News - The New Paper
Tennis

Rybakina in tears over Russia after denying Jabeur her Arab-African moment; Djokovic and Kyrgios patch up ahead of their final

Rybakina in tears over Russia after denying Jabeur her Arab-African moment; Djokovic and Kyrgios patch up ahead of their final
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina cries as she gives a press conference after her Wimbledon final victory.PHOTO: AFP
Rybakina in tears over Russia after denying Jabeur her Arab-African moment; Djokovic and Kyrgios patch up ahead of their final
Serbia's Novak Djokovic walks past as Australia's Nick Kyrgios trains for their Wimbledon final match on July 10, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jul 10, 2022 09:58 am

LONDON (AFP, REUTERS) - Newly crowned Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina broke down in tears on Saturday (July 9) after she was again confronted by questions over her Russian roots.

Rybakina, born in Moscow but representing Kazakhstan since 2018, came back from one set down to defeat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the women's final.

Had Jabeur won, it would have been a historic first tennis Grand Slam title for an Arab-African, and indeed for an Arab or African.

But it was her opponent's nationality that was more in the limelight. Rybakina's triumph came in a tournament where Russian players were banned, following their country's invasion of Ukraine.

"I don't know what's going to happen. It's always some news, but I cannot do anything about this," said the 23-year-old when asked if the Russian government would be tempted to politicise her Grand Slam triumph.

"I'm playing for Kazakhstan a very long time. I represent them on the biggest tournaments, Olympics, which was a dream come true."

France's Harmony Tan (right) shakes hands with US player Serena Williams after their match.
Tennis

Serena Williams stunned by Harmony Tan in first round

Related Stories

Tennis: Serena Williams' comeback cut short by Jabeur injury

Serena makes winning return in Eastbourne doubles after year out

Serena Williams gets Wimbledon wild card, to make return at Eastbourne in doubles

Russian tennis chief Shamil Tarpischev, however, hailed Rybakina's victory as a triumph for Russia, describing the player as "our product".

"It's very nice! Well done Rybakina! We win the Wimbledon tournament," Tarpischev was quoted as saying by Russian news agency, Ria Novosti.

Rybakina's parents live in Moscow. She has been reluctant throughout the tournament to elaborate on how much time she spends in the country.

When she was pressed further on Saturday and invited to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion, Rybakina pleaded for understanding.

"I didn't choose where I was born. People believed in me. Kazakhstan supported me so much.

"Even today I heard so much support. I saw the flags. So I don't know how to answer these questions."

Elena Rybakina's Wimbledon Emotion #shorts

More On This Topic
Tennis: Moscow-born Rybakina powers past Jabeur to Wimbledon title
Tennis: Tunisia’s Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur says family never applied for UK visas

Rybakina wept towards the end of her news conference when asked to describe her parents' reaction to her Grand Slam win.

"Probably they're going to be super proud," she said as the tears came. "You wanted to see emotion... Kept it too long."

Rybakina had celebrated her first Slam triumph with a low-key, routine handshake at the net.

Elena Rybakina’s Wimbledon Winning Moment | Wimbledon 2022

Jabeur teased that she would have to teach the new champion how to celebrate such a moment.

"I'm always very calm," explained Rybakina. "Maybe because I believed that I can do it, deep inside."

Rybakina admitted she had suffered stage fright in the first set on Saturday when she dropped serve twice and committed 17 unforced errors.

But she composed herself to romp through the next two sets, winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

"Today, I was too stressed out. I think I didn't enjoy it as much as I should maybe. I enjoyed more the semi-final," she said.

Rybakina is US$2.4 million (S$3.3 million) better off after Saturday's victory.

However, she is looking forward more to being a life member of the All England Club, a perk reserved for all champions.

"That sounds amazing."

Elena Rybakina Ladies' Singles Final Post-Match Interview | Wimbledon 2022

'winner pays for dinner'

Meanwhile, the men's finalists seemed to have patched up a stormy relationship.

A bromance between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Australia's Nick Kyrgios was the last thing fans expected, but the two players have buried the hatchet and even decided to go for dinner, with Sunday's final winner footing the bill.

Kyrgios, who has in the past labelled Djokovic "boneheaded" and a "tool", defended the Serb when he was detained and then deported ahead of the Australian Open earlier this year due to his Covid-19 vaccination status.

Djokovic is seeking his 21st major and seventh title at Wimbledon while Kyrgios is in his first Grand Slam final.

The pair met each other at practice and had a word before taking the conversation to Instagram for their millions of followers.

Djokovic: "It took you five years to say something nice about me."

Kyrgios: "But I defended you when it mattered."

Djokovic: "You did, I appreciate that."

Kyrgios: "We friends now?"

Djokovic: "If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner, I accept. P.S. Winner of tomorrow pays."

Kyrgios: "Deal, let's go to a nightclub and go nuts."

Kyrgios reached the final after Spain's Rafa Nadal, holder of a record 22 Grand Slam titles, was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury.

More On This Topic

Tennis: Djokovic to face Kyrgios in blockbuster Wimbledon final

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WOMEN'S TENNISRussiaWimbledonnovak djokovic