Sabalenka, Swiatek set WTA Finals date

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek have been drawn in the same group for the season-ending WTA Finals, which begins tomorrow morning (Singapore time) in Guadalajara.

The event, contested by the world's top eight singles players and eight doubles teams, was relocated to Mexico from Shenzhen due to Covid-19 travel restrictions in China.

The draw saw Sabalenka and Swiatek joined by Greece's Maria Sakkari and Spain's Paula Badosa in Group Chichen Itza.

Sabalenka is the top seed after world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty withdrew. Barty would face quarantine issues when she returned home to Australia, and she said she wanted to focus on her preparations for the Australian Open in January.